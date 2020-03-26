Eastern Region Division One champions Tenax have been admitted to the Premier Soccer League after they paid in full their affiliation fees.

The Eastern Highlands side was on the verge of losing its top-flight status after missing the February deadline.

Their admission was confirmed by the league in a statement released on Thursday.

“The Premier Soccer League Emergency Committee has resolved to admit Tenax FC as a member of the Premier Soccer League after the club made full payment of the membership, subscription fee and security deposit.

“The club is expected to submit its registration documents by 31 March in preparation for the 2020 Castle Lager PSL season,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the League is yet to confirm the admission of other newcomers WhaWha and Bulawayo City who also failed to pay their affiliation fees on time.

