Former Welsh side Cefn Druids Sporting Director Huw Griffiths has praised Alec Mudimu’s contribution for Zimbabwe so far saying he has delivered.

The 24-year-old versatile defender, who was playing in the 10th tier of English football barely 3 years ago, has made a remarkable leap to being a regular for the Warriors and even captained them against Somalia in a World Cup qualifier, much Griffiths’s delight.

“Alec has to take a lot of credit,” said Griffiths. “He’s listened and he’s learned after trials finished and I’ve got nothing but admiration for what he’s gone on to do,” said Griffiths according to UK publication LeaderLive.

“He’s gone away with Zimbabwe and produced the goods, despite at the time being the only semi-professional in the squad and I’ve got nothing but compliments for the boy, who has worked hard to achieve what he has done,” he added.

Mudimu has formed a virtually untouchable patnership in the heart of the Warriors defence alongside Yeni Malatyaspor’s Teenage Hadebe.

