Premier Soccer League newcomers Whawha finally have paid their affiliation fees, Soccer24 has learnt.

The Midlands-based side was inline to be expelled by PSL after missing the initial deadlines, only for them to be saved by an unnamed Harare-based businessman.

“We paid the amount yesterday through the assistance of a Harare based businessman who bailed us out. We have already sent proof of payment.

“We are grateful, and we hope to be able to meet the remaining costs of playing in the league,” said WhaWha chairman Watson Matara.

On Thursday, the PSL admitted Tenax who also had it late to fulfil the mandatory financial obligation.

Had football activities not been halted by the Coronavirus(COVID-19), the two Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services side could have been expelled.

