Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe has pledged a whooping R1 billion (US$57 million) to South Africa towards the fight against the novel Coronavirus.

The Rainbow Nation is currently under a 21-day lockdown as the dangerous pandemic has wrecked havoc, resulting in over 1000 confirmed cases according to government statistics and a reported two fatalities.

Football in the country has also been temporarily suspended with the ABSA Premiership season hanging by a thread as the authorities battle to combat the virus.

Sundowns are trailing log leaders Kaizer Chiefs by 4 points in the race for Mzanzi’s biggest club prize.

