With the lockdown imposed in several countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, football action around the world has been postponed.

England-based Marvelous Nakamba has reminded us of some of his best moments in the English Premier League.

The Zimbabwean midfielder is a regular in the Aston Villa first XI and played in his first cup final in England last month in Carabao Cup.

Here is the video he uploaded on Twitter on Friday.

This lockdown got me missing football. I hope to be back on the pitch soon and I hope everyone is keeping safe ⚽️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/sX7iyBAQlK — Marvelous Nakamba (@Nakamba_11) March 27, 2020

Comments

comments