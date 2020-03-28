With the lockdown imposed in several countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, football action around the world has been postponed.

England-based Marvelous Nakamba has reminded us of some of his best moments in the English Premier League.

The Zimbabwean midfielder is a regular in the Aston Villa first XI and played in his first cup final in England last month in Carabao Cup.

Here is the video he uploaded on Twitter on Friday.

