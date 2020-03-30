Legendary former Warriors coach Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambwa has urged Zimbabweans to heed the call made by the government and stay at home amid the escalation of the novel Coronavirus.

The former Dynamos defender, who is the country’s most decorated football manager, announced last week that he was calling it a day in coaching and urged his fellow countrymen to stay at home in the wake of the pandemic, in an interview with Cosafa media.

“The best thing for fans as we go forward is to listen to what the authorities have to say. If they say stay at home, then we musty heed that advice. Already it is clear we have to avoid gatherings altogether,” he said.

“Unfortunately, because of the virus, the new season has yet to get underway in Zimbabwe. It was supposed to start after the CHAN tournament but now we have to wait and see.”

Zimbabwe has already had one fatality on account of the virus, renowned broadcaster Zororo Makamba, prompting the government to usher-in a 21-day lockdown starting today.

Comments

comments