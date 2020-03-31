Ngezi Platinum Stars midfielder Denver Mukamba is eyeing to clinch the Soccer Star of the Year award in the 2020 season.

The midfielder won the prize in 2012 when he was turning out for Dynamos, but had his promising career sink into oblivion in the following years.

The player, however, feels he has done enough to revive his career after marking his return to top form with five goals and six assists for Chapungu last campaign.

“I’ve done everything I can to prove my worth to people and this coming season, my eyes are on the big individual prize.

“As a team we have objectives but, personally, I have a dream to win another Soccer Star of the Year award,” Mukamba told Soccer24.

The talented midfielder, who joined Ngezi in this pre-season, has a well-documented ill-discipline record but head-coach Rodwell Dhlakama is not reading much from Mukamba’s past.

“Denver is a changed man. I just feel like we will be disrespecting him if we continue discussing some kind of behaviour which we have already nipped out of him,” Dhlakama said.

