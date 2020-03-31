Esrom Nyandoro’s goal against Cameroon at the Afco 2004 remains of the best memories in Zimbabwean football history.

The former Warriors midfielder struck a stunning right-foot drive from outside the box and reached the top right corner, leaving Idriss Kameni with no chance.

Nyandoro, then 23 years old, didn’t celebrate as the goal came too late to see the team complete a comeback in 5-3 defeat to the Indomitable Lions.

But the strike was voted the tournament’s best goal.

Here is the video of the goal.

NYANDORO'S MOMENT OF BRILLIANCE! IN Tunisia #Afcon2004 Finals, Group C Match – Zimbabwe🇿🇼 Vs Cameroon🇨🇲. Though The #Warriors🇿🇼 Lost 5-3 To The #IndomitableLions🇨🇲, Who Can Forget Esrom NYANDORO-OH'S Stunning Strike🚀 °The Goal Was Eventually Voted Goal Of The Tournament⚽🇿🇼💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/YkdyS17idg — Soca263 (@Soca263) March 30, 2020

