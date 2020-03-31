The history book of Dynamos Football Club might have many pages but perhaps the one with the class of 1998 is written in bold.

Under the tutelage of Sunday ‘Mhofu’ Chidzambwa, the Memory Mucherahohwa-captained side took local football by storm and the same can be said of their journey in the CAF Champions League.

With Gift ‘Umbro’ Muzadzi at his best, George Mandizvidza, Lloyd ’Samaita’ Mutasa, Claudius ’Hokoyo’ Zviripayi in midfield, together with skipper Mucherahowa, a dazzling Tauya ’The Flying Doctor’ Murehwa, Masimba Dinyero at right back, Beki Mhlotshwa on the left side of defence, Kaitano ‘Ngwenya’ Tembo and Chamunoda Musanhu in the heart of defense, and Tonderai Mtambikwa upfront, that Dynamos side was perhaps the biggest nightmare for any local team on their way to league honors the previous season.

Other players in the side included Makwinji Soma Phiri, Kalisto Pasuwa, the late Watson Muhoni and Ernest Masango.

They did not only go all the way to the Champions League final in the same season, they even stood toe to toe with an ASEC Mimosas side which had the likes of Didier Zokora, Aruna Dindane, Donald Sei, Bonaventure Kalou and Emmanuel Eboue, eventually going down 2-4 over a two-legged affair.

United Kingdom-based staunch Dynamos fan Gabriel Jaji recalls how the class of 1998 did not only paint Harare blue, but Zimbabwe as a whole.

“It was pure talent,” he said.

“I think it’s the best crop of players ever produced in the domestic league, obviously better than the 2004 CAPS United team.”

Jaji continued: “I remember when we travelled to Maputo to play Ferreviaro and George Mandizvidza was in goal, he was so impressive that Ferreviaro fans ended up invading the pitch wanting to grab his pair of gloves thinking they had black magic.”

