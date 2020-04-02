CAPS United have registered midfielder Blessing Sarupinda whose possible move to Portugal was affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The 20-year travelled to Europe last month for a three-week trial period with Portuguese 3rd Division club Sporting Clube Olhanense. However, he only trained once and came back home after all football activities were suspended due to coronavirus.

The news was confirmed to the Herald by CAPS vice-president Nhamo Tutisani who also explained other new signings at the club.

“Our coaches were forced to sacrifice one young player. He is a good player and we are not going to lose him,’’ he said.

“Once we have signed a player, he is now our player and all the young players that did not make it into the final squad will be retained.

“So far, we have absorbed all the players we identified during pre-season.”

