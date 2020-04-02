Harare giants Dynamos omitted their captain Partson Jaure when they registered their squad for the first half of the season, it has emerged.

The veteran defender sustained a head injury in a nasty car accident a fortnight ago, and there are fears he might not play competitive football again.

Dembare are understood to have decided to omit their skipper for the first half of the season as medical experts monitor his recovery path.

Club spokesperson Tinashe Farawo could neither deny nor confirm the development, but admitted that their plans were dented after the unfortunate incident.

” It’s unfortunate for everyone that we won’t have him, but we hope he will return as the season progresses,” he said.

Jaure, meanwhile, is recuperating well after a successful operation and is expected to return to full fitness at least after eight weeks.

Comments

comments