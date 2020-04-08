Fifa has confirmed that the mid-year transfer window will be moved and contracts ending on June 30 will be extended for a short period.

The 2019/20 season is set to spill beyond June due to the coronavirus which has caused a suspension of football from across the globe.

And with several player contracts expiring in June, the world football body has resolved that those deals will automatically extend until whenever the season ends. New contracts will begin before the 2020-21 season starts.

In a statement, Fifa said: “It is now obvious that the current season will not end when people thought it would.

“Therefore, it is proposed that contracts be extended until such time that the season does actually end.

“A similar principle applies to contracts due to begin when the new season starts, meaning the entry into force of such contracts is delayed until the next season actually does start.

“It is also necessary to adjust the normal regulatory position to the new factual circumstances.

“Accordingly, Fifa will be flexible and allow the relevant transfer windows to be moved so they fall between the end of the old season and the start of the new season.”

