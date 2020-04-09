Golden Munandi says his 18-year football career never gave him a fortune and is now selling chocolate sweets to earn a living.

The retired attacking midfielder, 35, played for a number of teams in the top-flight including CAPS United, Black Rhinos, FC Platinum and Triangle, and also featured for Bulawayo Chiefs and Zimbabwe Saints in Division One.

In an interview with the Chronicle, Munandi said he regrets that football only gave him fame and friends without fortune.

“For the past 18 years, I enjoyed playing local football. However, I regret that I only got fame and friends from playing the game for 19 local clubs,” he said.

“For the past 18 years, I enjoyed playing local football. I was so nomadic all in search of greener pastures, but here I am, now a former footballer who is selling chocolate sweets which I import from South Africa.”

The former player feels FC Platinum betrayed him when they terminated his contract and didn’t pay him signing-on fees and compensation. He had helped the team gain promotion, but the arrival of Rahman Gumbo saw him fell out of favour.

“With the great work I did for the team since our days in the lower divisions, the treatment that I got from them at the end of the day was a slap in the face,” Munandi added.

