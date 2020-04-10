Aston Villa defender Ahmed Elmohamady belives the Coronavirus-enforced break has given the relegation-threated Premier League strugglers a chance to re-strategize their fight for survival.

The Dean Smith-coached side had lost 5 consecutive games in all competitions when football was temporarily stopped due to the outbreak of the deadly pandemic but the Egyptian insists the setback might be a blessing in disguise for his side.

“I do believe this break could give us a fresh start to play the final 10 games of the season, and give everyone a chance to reset,” he told Sky Sports.

“We went through a tough period before the season stopped, and this break would allow the likes of John McGinn, who is a key player for us, get back to full fitness and help us for the final 10 games.

“I do believe we can come back fresh and that this break was needed for us, ready to fight for the remaining games,” he explained.

Comments

comments