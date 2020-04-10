The start of the 2020 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League could be delayed further following indications that the country’s 21-day lockdown could be extended.

Zimbabwe is currently on a three-week lockdown enforced by government as a means to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus, a pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill.

The PSL already announced that the 2020 season will be delayed until further notice and speculation is rife that the lockdown will likely be extended beyond 13 April, meaning another wait before the start of the season is announced.

Three people have so far been confirmed to have lost their lives in Zimbabwe on account of the global pandemic, the worst health crisis in over 100 years.

