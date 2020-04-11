Willard Katsande is among the early candidates for the South African PSL Player of the Season picked by Gavin Hunt.

The Kaizer Chiefs midfielder has been a key figure in the team this season as the Soweto side chase its first league title in five years.

Hunt who coaches Bidvest Wits also named Katsande’s teammates Lebogang Manyama, Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic and considered Mamelodi Sundowns duo Hlompho Kekana and Gaston Sirino in his list.

“Hlompho Kekana, he’s good man! He’s the glue there [at Sundowns],” the gaffer told KickOff.com.

“He’s been really good, and who else? [Gaston] Sirino. But I mean, Sirino should have been suspended in August, so… and he keeps winning games [for Sundowns]. We push the referee, next week [sanctions are handed down to players] – out for four weeks.

“But with Chiefs [being on top of the log], it’s difficult to say. Manyama’s the one [candidate], and their two strikers [Castro and Nurkovic] have just been strong.

“Katsande has had a few boo-boos here and there but he’s still good, he does well for them. Who else? The two centre-backs, Erick Mathoho and [Daniel Cardoso]…

“It’s going to be difficult hey. [The current break] will make it difficult. Some players are going to look different when we come back.”

Comments

comments