Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane has given the club’s former star Khama Billiat another pat on the back.

Mosimane is widely credited by many for the diminutive Zimbabwean’s exploits at Loftus before he joined Kaizer Chiefs and has of late made many compliments directed to the Aces Youth Academy graduate.

Responding to a question on Twitter last night, Mosimane told another user to go on YouTube and relive some magical moments from Billiat and his colleagues at their peak at Sundowns.

”Ha!Wena MJ! !P Tau,Sirino,T Zwane ,K Billiat.Go to YouTube type above names,sit back,buckle up watch.You will feel yellow blood flowing in your veins!Then will start coming to Loftus to Hear Makhadzi song Haka Mato… whilst watching. Value for Money,” wrote Mosimane.

Billiat has not had the best of times at Amakhosi, paving way for some to advice him to return to Masandawana, where his name will always be engraved in their folklore in light of his achievements there and Mosimane has, on more than one occasion, publicly told the Warriors star that he is welcome at the club.

