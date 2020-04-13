Forgotten former Dynamos captain Ocean Mushure says the Glamour boys are going to pull a humdinger and win the 2020 PSL championship.

Mushure who is now plying his trade in Zambia has been quietly observing proceedings at his former club.

He reckons that Tonderai Ndiraya has assembled an arsenal strong enough to restore glitz and glamour at Dynamos.

“The team is strong and good from my view. They have good players who I believe are going to win big for Dynamos,” he said.

“The coaches have done a lot of work to make the team a force, and I believe they will fight and get something this season.

“There will be obviously strong competition from the likes of Ngezi, FC Platinum, Highlanders and Caps United but this squad has people with character and that means a lot.”

Ndiraya made a whopping 13 signings, headlined by poster boy King Nadolo, Partson Jaure, Cameroonian Albert Eonde, Jeansmith Mutudza among others.

Last season Dynamos ended the season on the seventh position following a rather cagey season, where they blew hot and cold having started the season with Lloyd Chigowe at the helm.

They will be hoping to turn around the fortunes and end FC Platinum’s dominance of the domestic league.

