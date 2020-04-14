Former Dynamos captain Edward Sadomba says he will with focus on football administration because that’s where his passion lies.

The 36-year old retired from playing football at the end of last season. He snubbed coaching, a route which many players take when they hang their boots and has since set up a sports consultancy company.

In interview with H-Metro, Sadomba says he intends to use his connection from abroad to help upcoming sports people.

He said: “I have decided to take the administration side because that’s where my passion is.

“I had a privilege to see and learn how things are run in different nations across the globe and also why they are more successful as well as achieving great things simultaneously.

“Regarding the consultancy, the aim is to help young athletes to realise their sporting potential.

“We have very strong links globally offering professional contracts and scholarships for both local and international.”

The forward was part of the Dynamos squad that reached the semifinals of the CAF Champions League in 2008. He moved to Sudan the following year before playing in United Arab Emirates and Libya.

