Arsenal and Chelsea are among the English Premier League sides that have been linked with signing Coutinho in the coming transfer window.

The Brazilian midfielder has fallen out of favour at Barcelona and could be sold for a cut-price. He is currently out on loan at Bayern Munich for the season, but they have decided not to sign him permanently.

According to The Sun, the 27-year old is available on another season-long loan or a deal for around £75m.

Interested clubs, which also include Manchester City, would only have to pay around half of his £290,000-a-week wages.

The links, meanwhile, come just days after the player’s agent Kia Joorabchian suggested the former Liverpool star is open to return to the EPL ahead of next season.

Comments

comments