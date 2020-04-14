Stuart Baxter is open to a return to South African Premier Soccer League, the gaffer’s agent has claimed.

The Briton has been without a club since leaving Bafana Bafana last year after the Afcon campaign. He is currently living in Sweden with his family.

In an interview with the Daily Sun, Steve Kapeluschnick said his client loves the PSL but will only come back when the timing and project are right.

“Baxter loves South Africa and that door remains open if the timing and project are right,” he said.

Kapeluschnick added the 66-year-old has had international offers but confirmed everything is on hold for now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“He is at home but he has had some offers internationally.

“But because of the Coronavirus pandemic, like everyone else, he’s home with his family and everything is on hold,” he added.

