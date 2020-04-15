Paul Pogba has hit back at Graeme Souness’ criticism by saying he does not know who the former Liverpool coach is.

Souness has previously called Pogba “selfish” and questioned the player’s attitude even during his injury layoff and lockdown.

The Scottish who is now a pundit at SkySports recently told Sunday Times newspaper: “Pogba has absolutely everything to be a top player – great athleticism, super technique – but his attitude to the game is the polar opposite of mine.

“He goes out with one thought in his mind: ‘I’m going to show everyone how clever I am today and be the star of the show.’

“He’d be an absolute doddle to play against.”

But Pogba has responded to the criticism on United Podcast, saying: “I didn’t even know who he was, really.

“I heard he was a great player and stuff like that. I know the face, but [not] the name.

“I’m not someone who watches a lot of [punditry]. I watch a lot of football but I don’t stay after the game to listen to what they say about why they did this, or why they did that. I like to focus on football.”

Souness who won five English First Division titles with Liverpool, as well as three European Cups and three League Cups, spoke out again and told Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports’ The Football Show:

“You know the oldest saying in football comes to mind – Put your medals on the table.

“I’ve got a big table.”

Pogba’s trophy cabinet has four Serie A titles from his time at Juventus, a Europa Cup win with United – and a World Cup winner’s medal from 2018.

