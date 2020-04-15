Arsenal have issued a statement on negotiations currently undergoing after the players rejected a 12.5% pay cut last week.

The club had proposed the pay cut as revenue declined in the past weeks due to coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Arsenal confirmed the club remains in “productive” discussions with its players over the issue of wages.

“Over the past 10 days we have been in discussions with them around the potential financial challenges ahead, and how we are planning for those now,” the statement read.

“These are productive and ongoing conversations around how our players might support their club in an appropriate way.

“We have not and will not make any comment on this matter until these private discussions have concluded.”

