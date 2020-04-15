Curthbert Malajila says he doesn’t have regrets for joining Mamelodi Sundowns where he spent six years but got little game time.

The Zimbabwean striker was supposed to join Orlando Pirates from Maritzburg in 2013, but Sundowns hijacked the deal on the last hour.

His time in Pretoria started well, playing as a regular in the first season but failed to maintain the momentum in the coming campaigns. He suffered a couple of injuries and had to endure a loan spell at Bidvest Wits.

Despite the inconsistency, the 34-year-old lifted a number of trophies including four league titles and the Champions League.

Speaking to the Chronicle as he reflected on his career, Malajila said: “I was set to join Orlando Pirates and terms had been agreed only for Mamelodi Sundowns to sneak in with a better offer at the 11th hour and I was off to Pretoria.

“Looking at what I won, I have no regrets. The stay at Sundowns gave me fame and success, adding colour to my career.”

Malajila is currently a free agent after he was released by Black Leopards in January.

