Warriors striker Tinotenda Kadewere might have gone through many coaches’ hands on his way to stardom but the legendary Moses Chunga holds a special place in his heart, rightly so.

Bambo, as the former Dynamos striker is affectionately known by local football fans, made what some have preferred to now call a ‘prophecy’ which came true, after saying in 2010, when Kadewere was still at Harare City, that he would one day become one of the best players in the country.

To Chunga’s foretelling, Kadewere, after a trailblazing season with French Ligue 2 side Le Havre, in which he led the goal scoring chart with 20 goals, made a historic €15 million move to Olympique Lyon, becoming the most expensive player in Zimbabwean football history in the process.

The 24-year-old’s consistent goal-scoring form surprised many and equally incredible is the fact that Le Havre paid Swedish side Djugardens only €2.5 million for his services.

Kadewere recalls the groundbreaking role played by Chunga in his career.

”When I was 14, Moses Chunga, a legend in my country who spotted me, said that one day I would be one of the greatest Zimbabwean players in history,” Kadewere told French newspaper Foot Normand.

“I’m very honoured to have signed there (Lyonnais). But above all, I am happy to make Zimbabweans proud. At home, there has been a lot of talk about my transfer. They are proud that one of their players joined one of the biggest clubs in Europe,” he added.

