Former Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa thinks the football standards in the country have declined when comparing to the pre-independence era.

Chidzambwa who is regarded as one of the best coaches to ever come from Zimbabwe recently retired from coaching football.

Speaking to Daily News, the 67-year old says the decline in standards is due to the fact that most players are now leaving domestic leagues early in search of greener pastures.

“Just before independence kwaitambwa bhora (the football was exceptionally good); we had quite a lot of good players but don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying current players are not good but those we had before independence were gifted players.

“Back then, we had very strong teams as well, all the teams were strong. I remember making my national team debut in 1975 when I was about 23 years old,” he said.

He mentioned the likes of George Shaya, Daniel Chikanda, Ernest Kamba, William Sibanda, Ebson Sugar Muguyo and Majita Mpofu as some of the locally-based star who played for the national team in the then Rhodesia.

