Stade de Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi has picked fellow Warriors teammate and Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat as the best striker he has faced during his time in South Africa.

The 23-year old spent four years on the south of Limpopo, playing in the National First Division for Ubuntu Cape Town for one season before moving to Orlando Pirates in the Absa Premiership.

His best moments came in the final year of his stay in South Africa when he became a regular in the Pirates first XI.

But he only came against Khama when he was at Baroko while the latter was still at Mamelodi Sundowns. They never faced each other in the Soweto Derby.

The France-based star who can also be employed as a centre back revealed this during a question and answer session with Zimbabwe Football Daily on Youtube.

He also picked PSG as the toughest team he has ever played against.

