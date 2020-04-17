Samuel Eto’o has promised to help 100,000 people in his country Cameroon during the coronavirus outbreak.

The former Barcelona striker, through his foundation, will supply food, soaps, sanitisers and other items to fifty thousand households in four cities – Douala, Buea, Yaoundé and Bafoussam.

An additional 50,000 protective face masks will also be supplied – specifically for taxi drivers in the country.

“This is a serious humanitarian crisis and only via proper sanitisation and the distribution of health kits can we curb the coronavirus,” read a statement from the Samuel Eto’o Foundation.

Cameroon has so far confirmed 996 cases of the virus with 21 deaths.

Football in the top and second divisions has been suspended as the government continues to take measures to curb the spread of the disease.

