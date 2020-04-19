ABSA Premiership side Baroka Football Club became the third South African top flight club to donate goods during the Coronavirus-enforced national lockdown in the Rainbow Nation.

The Limpopo-based side, home to Warriors number one Elvis Chipezeze, followed the footsteps of Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, who donated last week.

Through their sponsor Global Oil South Africa, Baroka donated food parcels to the underprivileged in the Molemole and Blouberg municipalities.

Chipezeze was part of the Baroka players and staff who presented the donations.

