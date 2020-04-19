Tapuwa Kapini has picked Maritzburg United’s Richard Ofori as his best goalkeeper in the Absa Premiership this season and also gave special mentioning to fellow countryman Elvis Chipezeze.

Ofori, 26, has been impressive this season after keeping ten clean sheets in 24 matches across all competitions. His performances have attracted interest from some teams in the South African top-flight notably Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

Speaking to SuperSport.com, Kapini said: “All the goalkeepers in the PSL have been outstanding. Look at a guy like Elvis Chipezeze at Baroka FC.

“He has been doing well despite his team being in the relegation zone. He has been saving them week in, week out.

“For me, the goalkeeper who is among the best this season is Richard Ofori of Maritzburg United and there is also Ronwen Williams at SuperSport United. He has been impressive.”

