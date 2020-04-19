Former Warriors and Mamelodi Sudowns midfield maestro Esrom Nyandoro has set up a charity auction to raise funds to purchase covid-19 protective clothing for Zimbabweans.

The 40-year-old, who was part of the historic Warriors side which stepped on Tunisian soil for the country’s maiden AFCON appearance in 2004 and even scored the goal of the tournament against Cameroon, wants to buy 1 million masks and sanitizers for people in Zimbabwe in the wake of the novel Coronavirus.

The pandemic has so far resulted in 3 fatalities in Zimbabwe, where the country is currently on a 21-day lockdown which ends today.

Nyandoro’s auction, in which he will be selling some of the football shirts he wore for various clubs in an illustrious career spanning over 20 years, will take place on April 23 at 8pm CAT on his Instagram page.

