Barcelona have announced that they will be selling the naming rights of Camp Nou for the first time ever for the 2020/21 season, donate all the revenue to fighting coronavirus pandemic.

The 99 000 capacity venue has never had another name since opening in 1957. Barca will cede the title rights to the club’s charitable foundation, which would manage the process.

In a statement, the club said: “Revenue will be used to fund research projects and the worldwide fight against the pandemic.

“FC Barcelona and the Barca Foundation consider it a necessity that at this time of humanitarian crisis, the institution should use all its resources to fight against the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences.”

