Inter Milan have reportedly joined the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba ahead of next season.

The Frenchman’s contract at Old Trafford expires next year, although there is an option to extent it by further 12 months until 2022. He has played just eight times this season due to an ankle injury, with his last appearance coming against Newcastle on Boxing Day.

According to Italian sports daily Tuttosport, Inter are prepared to use the money raised from selling Mauro Icardi to help seal the deal for the player.

The report adds that Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola and the club’s chiefs are willing to put their differences and disputes aside, having fallen out ten years ago following the transfer of Mario Balotelli to Manchester City.

Other clubs who are said to be chasing the signature of the midfielder include Real Madrid, PSG and his former team Juventus.

