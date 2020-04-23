Warriors and Maritzburg United striker Clive Augusto has admitted that the Covid-19 enforced lockdown has had an impact on proffesional footballers’ earnings.

South Africa is currently on an extended national lockdown as the President Cyril Ramaphosa-led administration battles the global pandemic, mening all football activity is on hold, a situation which Augusto bemoaned.

“I actually really miss playing football hope everything will be well soon and we go back to our normal lives. Our ur pockets are dry now, we miss the winning bonus allowances. We also miss entertaining our fans,” he told lifestyle tabloid H-Metro.

“I am at work, away from family. Yes I do miss them but I have to be at work right now. At a time like this we all want to be with our family but at times we have other pressing commitments.

“We are talking on the phone and advising them to stay healthy,” added the former Chicken Inn man.

