The team that will represent the country in the next edition of the CAF Confederation Cup is yet to be confirmed after Highlanders turned down the offer.

Bosso secured the ticket to play in the inter-club tournament following their triumph in the Chibuku Super Cup last year. But due to budget constraints, they give up their slot and a replacement is yet to be found.

Speaking to the Herald, ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela confirmed the news.

“We are yet to get official communication from the Premier Soccer League concerning that issue,’’ he said. ‘‘We will also seek guidance from CAF, on the way forward, but now everything is on hold because of the coronavirus lockdown.

“In any case, the qualifiers are still taking place because some leagues were yet to conclude when the lockdown was effected.’’

The competition is set to start from August provided that the football action is resumed on time to finish the 2019/20 season.

