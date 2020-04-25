Mkhokheli Dube says he has coaching badges but is yet to decide which route he shall take after retiring from playing.

The Highlanders striker, 36, will be one of the oldest players in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League when the 2020 season starts.

Dube turned professional at the turn of the millennium, winning three titles with Bosso before moving to the USA and then South Africa. He returned to the country and played for Bulawayo City and FC Platinum before rejoining Highlanders this year.

Speaking to the Chronicle, the forward, who will turn 37 years in June, said despite being undecided about his future right now, he is sure his next career will be football-related.

“Yes I do have some coaching badges, but I’m still undecided on what to do, but it will be football-related,” Dube said.

Comments

comments