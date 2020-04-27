Tapuwa Kapini has revealed that he lost his famous Highlanders jersey together with other football memorabilia when thieves broke into his house.

The 35-year old wore the unusual Number 00 shirt during his time at Bosso while the jersey number 1 which is commonly reserved for a keeper was worn by Thubelihle Nkomazana, an outfield player.

Answering a fan on Twitter if he still has the jersey, Kapini who now plays for Highlands Park in South Africa revealed to him that he lost it to thieves together with the Warriors shirts he wore at 2004 and 2006 Afcon tournaments.

“Mr Nyathi not I dnt have wen I was still playing for Bosso thiefs broke in to my house and stole everything including my afcon jerseys [sic],” he said.

The revelation, meanwhile, comes at a time when Kapini’s former Warriors team-mate Esrom Nyandoro is preparing to auction his Afcon jerseys and donate the proceeds to the fight against coronavirus.

The auction is happening tonight on Nyandoro’s Instagram account at 8 pm.

