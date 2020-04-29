CAF has advised its 54 member associations to advise the body about their plans to restart their domestic competitions.

Football across the continent was suspended due to the coronavirus crisis with several leagues that started in August 2019 still in progress.

The confederation has set May 5 as the deadline for football leagues to come up with their final plans to resume action.

“In view of the current circumstances, we would like to inquire about the current situation of your leagues and national cup, as well as the strategies you intend to apply to finalize those competitions be it through completion or annulment,” CAF said in a latter to its members.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will not be obliged to respond as their season is yet to start.

