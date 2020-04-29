Spain-based Warriors goalkeeper Martin Mapisa is a devasted man following the passing on of his mother, considering also that he can’t attend the funeral.

The 21-year-old shot-stopper is in Spain, where he plies his trade for lower division side Zamora Club de Futobol and cannot travel to Zimbabwe owing to restrictions of the Coronavirus-enforced lockdown worldwide.

He has taken to his Facebook to pay tribute to his late mother, who succumbed to cancer yesterday.

“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.

‘‘He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.

”Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever . . . REST IN PEACE MY HERO . . . Always Guide and Protect me in everything I do . . . I will always love you,” he noted.

Comments

comments

Related posts:

  1. Nhamoinesu sees red in Sparts Prague loss
  2. Nkhatha scores in Supersport’s loss to Cape Town City
  3. Tendai Ndoro enters double figures after brace
  4. Billiat target Cup final victory over Kaizer Chiefs