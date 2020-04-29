Spain-based Warriors goalkeeper Martin Mapisa is a devasted man following the passing on of his mother, considering also that he can’t attend the funeral.

The 21-year-old shot-stopper is in Spain, where he plies his trade for lower division side Zamora Club de Futobol and cannot travel to Zimbabwe owing to restrictions of the Coronavirus-enforced lockdown worldwide.

He has taken to his Facebook to pay tribute to his late mother, who succumbed to cancer yesterday.

“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.

‘‘He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.

”Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever . . . REST IN PEACE MY HERO . . . Always Guide and Protect me in everything I do . . . I will always love you,” he noted.

