Warriors midfielder Tafadzwa Kutinyu has been denied a chance to win his first league championship in Guinea after the season was prematurely ended due to the coronavirus.

The country’s Premier League president Mathurin Bangoura confirmed on Wednesday that the campaign has been nullified. The body’s executive noted that it’s impossible to resume the games when the situation stabilizes because approaching wet season.

Kutinyu’s Horoya AC were leading on the standings with a four-point lead and will not be awarded the title. He joined the side last year from Azam in Tanzania.

Horoya, however, will play in the next edition of the Champions League along with second-placed Wakriya. SAG de Siguiri who were third when the league was suspended will take the first slot in the Confederation Cup while the other will be decided in the coming days.

Bangoura also said there will be no relegation or promotion this season.

