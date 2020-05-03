Kevin De Bruyne has admitted that Manchester City’s two-year ban from European football can force him to leave the club if it’s not lifted.

The Cityzens were banned after they were found guilty of “serious breach of Uefa’s financial fair play regulations” but the club appealed against the punishment to the court of arbitration for sport.

If the judgement is upheld, the EPL champions could lose a number of key players with De Bruyne already admitting he will consider his future.

The midfielder, however, suggests he could stay at the Etihad Stadium if the ban is reduced to a year.

“I’m just waiting,” De Bruyne said in an interview with the Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws. “The club told us they are going to appeal and they are almost 100% sure they are right. That’s why I’m waiting to see what will happen. I trust my team.

“Once the decision is made, I will review everything. Two years would be long, but in the case of one year I might see.”

The 29-year added that he had no intention to leave Manchester before the European ban even if the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona came knocking.

“I play for one of the best teams in the world, play in England – for my competitive view the best competition – and I like that,” he said. “It remains a challenge to be the best and I need that too.”

