The Guinness Book of Records is reportedly looking at listing the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (ZPSL) in its entries.

An ambitious campaign was launched by the Herald to see whether the ZPSL can be recorded as the only top-flight league in the world to have four straight championship races decided through goal difference.

The race was determined by goal difference between 2010 and 2013 with Motor Action and Dynamos winning the titles.

The Mighty Bully clinched the crown in 2010 after edging out second-placed Dembare. The team was led by Joey Antipas.

In the following seasons, Callisto Pasuwa secured the honour for Dynamos, fighting off a fierce challenge from FC Platinum in 2011 and Highlanders in 2012 and 2013.

According to the publication, the Guinness Book of Records has confirmed receipt of the material sent to consider the ZPSL in its entries.

Comments

comments