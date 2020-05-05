Proffesional Footballers Association (PFA) Chief Executive Gordon Taylor has revealed that there is a proposal for Premier League matches to have less than 45 minutes per half should the English top-flight season resume.

The 2019-20 Premier League was season was placed on hold in mid March owing to the Covid-19 crisis but teams have shown willingness to resume the season once lockdown restrictions are reduced, paving way for league officials, the FA, PFA and government to work hand-in-glove in laying a platform for it’s return.

Speaking on BBC Radio, Taylor said: “We don’t know the future. What we do know is what propositions have been put, what ideas have been put, the possibility of having more substitutes, games possibly not being the full 45 minutes each way.

“There’s talks of neutral stadiums. There’s been lots of things being put forward.

“Try and wait and see what the proposals are, and then have the courtesy to let the managers and coaches and players also assimilate all those and come to a considered view,” he said.

Comments

comments