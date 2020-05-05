Warriors captain Knowledge Musona has reportedly been transfer-listed by Anderlecht ahead of next season.

The 29-year old was sent to KAS Eupen on loan in January after struggling for game time at the Purple & White.

He is expected to return to his parent club at the end of this season, but according to Belgian outlet Voetbal Belgie, the forward will not be in the plans of the technical team next campaign.

Musona is still contracted at Lotto Park-based side until June 2022.

The publication claims Anderlecht have also transfer-listed other six players including Kenny Saief, Antonio Milic, Kristal Abazaj, Aristote Nkaka, Adrien Trebel and Ognjen Vranjes.

