Salomon Kalou has been suspended by his Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin after he posted video on Facebook that contrast social distancing rules.

The forward filmed himself shaking hands with his team-mates at a training session and also interrupting a team-mate’s test.

A statement by the club read: “Salomon Kalou was tempted by his negative test results to greet the other players in the dressing room, sometimes with a handshake, contrary to the clear announcements made by health authorities.

“With his ‘Corona Song’, Kalou gave the impression that he is not aware of the extent of the ongoing pandemic.

“With this video taken inside the team’s dressing room, Kalou broke clear internal rules and displayed a behaviour, which is neither appropriate for this current situation, nor reflective of the code of conduct of Hertha BSC.

“The club has therefore made the decision to suspend the player in question from training and matches with immediate effect.”

Kalou, 34, has since apologised for his actions, quoted on the Hertha’s official website, saying: “I’m sorry if I gave the impression that I’m not taking coronavirus seriously. I want to apologise for this.

“The reality is the exact opposite, because I’m really worried about the people of Africa, because health systems aren’t as good there as they are in Germany.

“I didn’t really think it through, and was excited that my tests came back negative. I would also like to apologise to all those who appeared in the video who didn’t know that I was broadcasting live and whom I didn’t want to bring into this situation.”

