Norman Mapeza’s agent Gibson Mahachi insists there is no ill feeling between the Zimbabwean tactician and his former boss, Chippa United owner Siviwe Mpengesi.

The former Warriors captain and the maverick businessman parted ways when Mapeza shockingly resigned as the team’s coach under unclear circumstances in early March, paving way for suggestions that there is bad blood between the two, a belief which Mahachi has demystified.

“If anything, Mapeza is very appreciative of what Chippa United did to his career. He has gained a lot in terms of experience,” he said according to The Herald.

“Mapeza and Mpengesi were in good books, and they remain so,’’ said Mahachi. “Like we have said in the past, Mapeza’s decision to quit his post, as the Chippa United gaffer, was a well-informed one and professional.”

