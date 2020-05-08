Tottenham forward Son Heung-min has completed his mandatory three-week military service in South Korea and got an award for finishing as one of the top performers.

According to the Korea Herald, the 27-year old finished top among 157 trainees and received an award at the Marine Corps’ training camp graduation ceremony on the southern island of Jeju.

“He received the ‘Pilsung’ prize which is one of five types of awards for best performers,” the publication quoted a Marine Corps officer as saying.

“All the courses were judged in a fair and strict manner, and his military training officers have said he went through the training faithfully.”

Son, who led his country to gold in the 2018 Asian Games football tournament, still has to undertake 544 hours of community service over the next 34 months.

🇰🇷 Heung-Min Son has completed his mandatory military service in South Korea. He is due to return to London next week. Congratulations, Sonny. See you soon! #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/ldacJRm4j8 — Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡) (@SpursOfficial) May 8, 2020

The forward is expected to return to his London base next week. He has not played since fracturing his arm in a league match against Aston Villa on February 16.

