Highlands Park co-director Sinky Mnisi has confirmed that Tendai Ndoro and other players have taken a salary cut this month to cushion the club from the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mnisi told SA FM, as cited by the Citizen, that the Zimbabwean striker accepted a R20 000 cut.

Ndoro pushed for a reduced pay last month, stating that he was prepared to even go for four months without pay.

“It is true, I can confirm that he has been paid R20 000 short I can agree with you,” Mnisi said.

“The reason being we had to balance our books. In terms of what we pay. Remember both our sponsors are not giving us any money at the moment, we did it purely because there is no money.

“And no one is working we had to pay them from the grant. There are one or two who were short paid it’s not just him.”

