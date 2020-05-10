A third Brighton player has tested positive for coronavirus following a test conducted on Saturday.

The unnamed individual will self isolate for 14 days. The EPL side had two other players tested positive earlier in the pandemic.

“It is a concern,” Brighton chief executive Paul Barber told Sky Sports. “Despite all of the measures that we’ve been taking over the past few weeks, where the players haven’t been involved in any significant training at all, we’ve still suffered another player testing positive for the virus.”

The club will continue conducting individual session at the training ground.

