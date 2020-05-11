Dynamos team doctor Robert Masara says Partson Jaure is recovering well after suffering head injuries in a car accident in March.

The Dembare skipper had to undergo surgery on his skull and is now going through rehabilitation at home.

With the league expected to start in August due to coronavirus, Masara is optimistic that the defender will be able to start the Premier Soccer League (PSL) season when it gets underway.

Speaking to Newsday, the doctor said: “The lockdown is in a way a blessing in disguise for Jaure. He will have enough to recover.

“So far he has already started his rehabilitation process. He is in a jovial mood right now and by the time the season kicks off he will have fully recovered.”

Jaure will also be available for the Chan tournament which was postponed to a later date due to the pandemic. The 29-year old is the captain of the national side.

